Attention, congressional Republicans! If you’re even thinking about continuing to investigate possible corruption in presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, know that you’re wasting everyone’s time and putting our lives at risk and threatening our American democracy.

Here let MSNBC’s Joy Reid and the hero of Trump’s impeachment, Dem Rep. Adam Schiff, explain:

Video: Amazing stuff as MSNBC's Joy Reid and Adam Schiff say Republicans investigating a Biden administration would not only be obstruction, but a degradation of our democracy and waste of the people's time. pic.twitter.com/PvodYznI1G — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 13, 2020

Congress investigating a new administration? What an outrage! Joy Reid and Adam Schiff are deeply concerned… https://t.co/lxq67mo91V — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 13, 2020

No kidding. The same people who spent four years demanding investigations of the Trump administration and thought that was more important than legislating and helping Americans through the COVID19 pandemic are now demanding that Republicans just sit down and shut up when it comes to Joe Biden’s possible corruption.