Yesterday, we told you about Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who, in a 2017 tweet, said that Donald Trump was “pandering to his neo-Nazi base.”

But, as we all know, it’s Donald Trump who is the ultimate Nazi.

But don’t take our word for it. Take CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour’s, who likened Donald Trump’s term to Kristallnacht and the Holocaust that ensued:

Because of course.

Surely someone’s got something to say about this, right?

Bueller? Bueller?

It is. And it should be extremely offensive to any decent person.

These people … are CNN.

