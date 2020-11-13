Yesterday, we told you about Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who, in a 2017 tweet, said that Donald Trump was “pandering to his neo-Nazi base.”

But, as we all know, it’s Donald Trump who is the ultimate Nazi.

But don’t take our word for it. Take CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour’s, who likened Donald Trump’s term to Kristallnacht and the Holocaust that ensued:

This is ⁦⁦@camanpour on⁩ ⁦@CNN⁩ comparing Trump’s tenure to Nazi Germany. How the hell is this sort of prejudice tolerated on mainstream media? Third rate rubbish. pic.twitter.com/EG9eB9vQWo — Ben Habib (@benhabib6) November 12, 2020

CNN compares Trump to Nazis purging Jews pic.twitter.com/T5EcBjeDXi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 13, 2020

Because of course.

Surely someone’s got something to say about this, right?

Hey @ADL you gonna get in on this or nah? https://t.co/LuCoP5ME9v — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) November 13, 2020

Bueller? Bueller?

This woman should be ashamed of herself. She is diminishing what every individual, who suffered by the hands of the nazis, went through… all because they have political opinions different from @realDonaldTrump. She is a sicko.#CNNSucks #CNNIsFakeNews https://t.co/ODRUqh7sGr — {Just Jess} (@JustJess020786) November 13, 2020

Absolutely disgusting belittlement of those who suffered at the hands of the Nazis by @camanpour and @CNN https://t.co/eyg0NF0lKa — Turning Point UK (@TPointUK) November 13, 2020

I have to imagine that this kind of thing is extremely offensive to Jewish people & holocaust survivors. Talk about minimizing their peoples' tragedy. https://t.co/inTMQDcktZ — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) November 13, 2020

It is. And it should be extremely offensive to any decent person.

This is unacceptable! Both @CNN & @camanpour should be ashamed of themselves. This is hateful & disgusting. I’ve lost any respect I had for her. I used to love her work & now it’s clear she’s just another brick in the wall. https://t.co/5QJkpScQDI — JD’s Thoughts (@JD_theInfinite) November 13, 2020

As bad and corrupt as I know the media is, I'm still amazed at her audacity. @camanpour you are a disgrace to journalism. @cnn https://t.co/qs3JRBrd7A — Peter LaBarbera (@PeterLaBarbera) November 13, 2020

These people are truly despicable. https://t.co/ACOzMlq07g — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 13, 2020

These people … are CNN.