New York City Councilman Joe Borelli doesn’t sound like he’ll be following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s edict that, among other things, limits private gatherings in private homes to ten people:

I'll be having more than 10 ppl at my house on Thanksgiving. My address is public record. Some family will come from (gasp!) New Jersey. Kids will see their grandparents, cousins will play in the yard, sis in law will bring strawberry rhubarb pie, & a turkey will be overcooked. — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) November 11, 2020

And Chris Hayes is so taken aback, he doesn’t even know what to say.

But he managed to string these words together, somehow:

Honestly, don't know what to say. We're all human beings with people we love that we want to see. But increasingly the entire Republican Party has basically taken the side of the virus and are actively trying to spread it. https://t.co/eFvpm9vzHU — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 12, 2020

Completely reasonable and levelheaded and intellectually honest as always. Chris Hayes never disappoints.

I wonder if Governor Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris will be celebrating Thanksgiving dinner with their families? https://t.co/CW0ZDO23sx — Sam Valley (@SamValley) November 12, 2020

By what objective metrics are Andrew Cuomo's guidelines somehow definitive? 10 people? How big is his house? Did his family get tested? Do they have risk factors? Why are guidelines decided yesterday suddenly your orthodoxy? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 12, 2020

Andrew Cuomo’s actions have *actually* spread the virus and resulted in thousands of deaths. But Republicans who want to see their families over the holidays are the problem?

Dems allowed throngs of people into the street without a peep LAST WEEK. Talk about selective outrage. https://t.co/MSPzBA0k3W — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 12, 2020

Outrageously selective outrage, in fact:

Lots of people need this right now. Keep those masks on and do it outside! https://t.co/TckcA2lgOx — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 7, 2020

Lots of people need to dance on top of each other in the streets to celebrate Joe Biden, but nobody needs to be with their families.

Hey, Chris! This is okay when Democrats do it, but family Thanksgiving dinner of 11 people is not, if Republicans do it. Is that it? https://t.co/LT4PxIzZej pic.twitter.com/oxls8EzH44 — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) November 12, 2020

You cheered Biden voters dancing in the street but now you’re shaming people for wanting to celebrate on Thanksgiving with their families. Get a grip you lunatic. https://t.co/F5WPec6Jqc — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 12, 2020

If you honestly thought an entire political party was trying to kill people with essentially biological warfare (that is, if you believe the virus to be that deadly), why wouldn't you try and stop it at all costs? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 12, 2020

Because he doesn’t honestly think that. And, well, if he does, he’s clearly too far gone to save.

Chris Hayes is just days away from reneging on his idea of a "Truth and Reconciliation Commission," in favor of firing squads. https://t.co/942voNwu8G — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) November 12, 2020

Maybe we can bring drawing and quartering back in style!