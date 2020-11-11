Reverend Raphael Warnock is running as a Democrat for U.S. Senate in Georgia’s special election.

And, judging by his views on Israel, he’d fit right in with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Warnock’s GOP opponent Kelly Loeffler tweeted about those views yesterday:

And Warnock’s supporters are rallying to his defense. Here’s the Forward’s Ari Ephraim Feldman:

“Nuanced.” Right.

Nice try, but no.

It’s all there in black and white — if you’re willing to face it.

Ugh.

And ears.

From the letter:

If Rev. Warnock isn’t openly hostile toward Israel, he really could’ve fooled us.

Georgia, please don’t let him fool you.

More from Kelly Loeffler:

