CNN seems to have gotten rid of their COVID19 case/death counter. Now that Joe Biden’s apparently been elected president, there’s really no need for stuff like that.

And anyway, they need room for other graphics:

That sound you hear is parody’s death rattle.

Just some journalists doing some journalisming pic.twitter.com/FSCQSjIrWo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 10, 2020

Truly, it’s an incredible time to be alive.

This is actually weird — Pete (@PWilliamE94) November 10, 2020

Who haven’t congratulated someone … I can’t https://t.co/mfJ1TdH9qc — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 10, 2020

How can anyone?

Even the Babylon Bee is morbidly impressed. Here’s CEO Seth Dillon:

Exhaustive list of networks petty enough to make a list of GOP senators who haven’t congratulated Biden: CNN https://t.co/vKs2D5uKZW — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 10, 2020

Let’s congratulate CNN on another job well done.

Couldn’t resist sorry guys pic.twitter.com/AENpqpxfsv — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 10, 2020

What is it with the left and their lists. I have one list. It's called "Bad & Hilarious Wine Takes." It has one person on it. Her name is Jen Rubin. https://t.co/YmAVPTFdr1 — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) November 10, 2020

Heh.