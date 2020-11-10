CNN seems to have gotten rid of their COVID19 case/death counter. Now that Joe Biden’s apparently been elected president, there’s really no need for stuff like that.

And anyway, they need room for other graphics:

That sound you hear is parody’s death rattle.

Truly, it’s an incredible time to be alive.

How can anyone?

Even the Babylon Bee is morbidly impressed. Here’s CEO Seth Dillon:

Let’s congratulate CNN on another job well done.

Heh.

