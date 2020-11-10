CNN seems to have gotten rid of their COVID19 case/death counter. Now that Joe Biden’s apparently been elected president, there’s really no need for stuff like that.
And anyway, they need room for other graphics:
The list making at @CNN has begun. pic.twitter.com/9vXDzYFgoe
— Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) November 10, 2020
That sound you hear is parody’s death rattle.
Just some journalists doing some journalisming pic.twitter.com/FSCQSjIrWo
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 10, 2020
Truly, it’s an incredible time to be alive.
This is actually weird
— Pete (@PWilliamE94) November 10, 2020
Who haven’t congratulated someone … I can’t https://t.co/mfJ1TdH9qc
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 10, 2020
How can anyone?
Even the Babylon Bee is morbidly impressed. Here’s CEO Seth Dillon:
Exhaustive list of networks petty enough to make a list of GOP senators who haven’t congratulated Biden:
— Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 10, 2020
Let’s congratulate CNN on another job well done.
Couldn’t resist sorry guys pic.twitter.com/AENpqpxfsv
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 10, 2020
What is it with the left and their lists.
I have one list. It's called "Bad & Hilarious Wine Takes." It has one person on it. Her name is Jen Rubin. https://t.co/YmAVPTFdr1
— Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) November 10, 2020
Heh.
"Daddy, are you old enough to remember when @CNN was a respected and objective news organization?"
"No, son; even God's not that old." https://t.co/sWwvrUJhkZ
— Dan Phillips (@BibChr) November 10, 2020