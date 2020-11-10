In case you missed it, COVID19 is over.

At least in Brooklyn:

The north end of Prospect Park has turned into a dance party, and every few minutes screams of joy just roll across the park, like a wave at a baseball game pic.twitter.com/ATifpgfuMg — Jodi Kantor (@jodikantor) November 7, 2020

Dance partaaaaay!

Not worried about super spreader events any more, it's a miracle. pic.twitter.com/PfpNzneC6v — Blue Army Faction (@BlueArmyFaction) November 9, 2020

Superspreader event.

At least that's what *some* large gatherings have been called.🤔 — Ge😬rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) November 9, 2020

Well, to be fair, some “large gatherings” are more equal than others. BLM/Antifa protests and riots, for example, are not superspreader events, but rather necessary means to a more socially just end.

And anyway, it’s not like Jews were congregating in Prospect Park. Because then we’d have a problem.

If only these were orthodox jews we could crack down on them — BC Thomas (@bcthomas) November 9, 2020

It's fine, covid is only contagious among Trump supporters and Orthodox Jews https://t.co/lRRQAPTquD — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 9, 2020

OK, let's pretend these are orthodox Jews so we can get Mayor deBlasio to send in the SWAT teams…. — Señor Droolcup (@SenorDroolcup) November 9, 2020

Seriously. If the Prospect Park partiers had been wearing yarmulkes, their celebration would’ve been cut real short, real fast:

Last night: Thousands of @JoeBiden supporters including @BilldeBlasio & @chuckschumer are dancing on the streets squeezed together like sardines, 5 miles down the road NYS agents are handing out COVID fines to struggling Jewish shop owners in Brooklyn

pic.twitter.com/MQLQ4BBI39 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 8, 2020

This is religious targeting and bigotry. https://t.co/nInRUJsSho — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 9, 2020

It absolutely is. And New York’s government has given it their blessing.

So, effectively, have the media.