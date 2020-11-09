With the news that Pfizer’s COVID19 vaccine is more than 90% effective, we’ve got to make sure that everyone understands that Donald Trump’s administration literally had nothing to do with it.

HUGE NEWS: Thanks to the public-private partnership forged by President @realDonaldTrump, @pfizer announced its Coronavirus Vaccine trial is EFFECTIVE, preventing infection in 90% of its volunteers. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 9, 2020

Sorry, Mike Pence.

As Pence claims credit, Pfizer says it did NOT join in the administration's partnership. Pfizer head of vaccine development Dr. Kathrin Jansen told the NY Times: “We were never part of the Warp Speed … We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone.” https://t.co/GScL3vodx9 — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 9, 2020

And, as Pence claims credit, Trump administration is refusing to sign off on transition which a source says could also slow down the development & distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. So not only did Pfizer not join Trump's Operation Warp Speed, they could be slowed by Trump. https://t.co/JMisMU20iT — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 9, 2020

Analysis: No, Pfizer’s apparent vaccine success is not a function of Trump’s "Operation Warp Speed" https://t.co/qrVk2FtIHP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 9, 2020

Welllll ackshually …

Pfizer now says it *is* a participant in Warp Speed. Spokesperson notes its significant purchase agreement with the US government. Pfizer's head of vaccine development had told NYT it wasn't part of Warp Speed because it didn't take research $, but that's not the whole story. pic.twitter.com/6J3FsoRX4a — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 9, 2020

Opinions vary, but some independent experts also told me Pfizer's comments to NYT at least needed more context – that the govt. purchase agreement and other elements of Warp Speed may have been a factor in this (preliminary!) news even without the company taking research money. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 9, 2020

Other experts say Pfizer would've likely gotten to this point with or without the purchase agreement. So: we'll probably never have a definitive Who Gets Credit answer, but there is nuance. #nuance — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 9, 2020

Call it “nuance” if you like. The point is that the initial media narrative was, once again, wrong. Thanks in part to Pfizer, of course.

There it is.

I’m not looking to politicize this, but it’s worth noting that Pfizer’s own press release from July included quotes boasting that they were a part of Operation Warp Speed. 👉🏻 https://t.co/txb9vMSBTr pic.twitter.com/hmXUkqNbxU — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 9, 2020

Correct. Pfizer PR gambit today is pretty embarrassing, or should be.https://t.co/yHSpBAJOTU — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 9, 2020

wow a pharma group acting unethically and dishonestly?? God, just when you think there's at least one trustworthy institution …. https://t.co/zPkNv0kATc — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 9, 2020

Ooof.

Anyway, the media should definitely be embarrassed. But they’re shameless, so they won’t be.

LOTTA tweets from the morning people need to start deleting dunking on Mike Pence. Thanks to @ddale8 for pushing out this clarification. https://t.co/roT9DlO6n3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 9, 2020

Props indeed to CNN’s Daniel Dale. How sad is it that we have to give a special shout-out to a journalist for actually doing his job?