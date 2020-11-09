Now that there’s not much of a need for a Resistance, guys like David Frum have to find ways to stay relevant.

Maybe this’ll do the trick:

It's 2020, the year of everything being too on-the-nose, so of course it's on November 9 that a German biotech company helps save the world https://t.co/1yeR4WmXs6 — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 9, 2020

David could’ve left today for a remembrance of Kristallnacht. Instead, he just had to be David Frum.

He had to find a way to make America look bad, even if it meant making himself look like a complete jackass.

German company? — HoodlumDoodlum (@HoodlumDoodlum) November 9, 2020

Narrator: Pfizer is not a German company.

Pfizer is American moron. — Bourgeois Bear, CPA (@ThatBearUKnow) November 9, 2020

Pfizer is an American company — Matthew Hoffman (@mathof1) November 9, 2020

It's an American company, you tool. — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) November 9, 2020

Founded in America, which is not, in fact, located in Germany.

Pfizer is an American company originally founded in Brooklyn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2020

I work in pharmacy. Pfizer was founded in Brooklyn, NY. — Coach Smitty ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Smith22Coach) November 9, 2020

Headquartered in New York, Germany. — Mayflower Moke (@Moke453) November 9, 2020

Heh.

Here's the New York headquarters of Pfizer, you absolute turnip… pic.twitter.com/yB80fm8G2m — Magnifico 👑 (@MagnificoIX) November 9, 2020

I love that we were able to totally politicize the announcement of a vaccine.

Shows a real commentment to half of us being angry about something at any given time. — JamesWill (@JWCripp) November 9, 2020

Don't let anyone tell you that David Frum is a dumb man. pic.twitter.com/SBQcoYYUuA — Phil (@philllosoraptor) November 9, 2020

Get David on The List.

***

Update:

Hold up, folks. Apparently we at Twitchy are the ones who can’t read:

You guys at @twitchyteam must be the dumbest people on the Internet. When you froth at my compliment to a "German company" for today's vaccine news – did you miss that US company Prizer had a German technology partner ? Can you not read? https://t.co/9kNu2vrAj3 pic.twitter.com/j4WBNh7XH0 — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 9, 2020

Yes, David. Pfizer had a German partner, BioNTech. And BioNTech had an American partner, Pfizer.

So, if your intent was to highlight BioNTech’s achievement, you could’ve said so and linked to the article about BioNTech right then and there, considering that “Pfizer” is the name on everyone’s lips today. But you didn’t, did you? No, instead, you chose to refer to “a German company” because God forbid you acknowledge that an American company with a German name may have helped save the world while Donald Trump is still the American president.

I should screenshot every one of these morons for posterity. https://t.co/TWSUR0hchv — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 9, 2020

Start with yourself, pal.