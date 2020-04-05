Donald Trump tweeted this on Sunday in reference to the COVID-19 coronavirus. . .

. . .and that tweet earned this response from David Frum who called it embarrassing and questioned if President Trump is “claiming to be smarter than a submicroscopic single molecule?”

Well, for starters, the president used “we” and the tweet was obviously to cheerlead that eventually we’ll beat coronavirus, which as a messaging strategy you can agree with or not. We don’t care either way. But the problem Frum has is he’s completely wrong on the “submicroscopic single molecule” dig, as this virologist from Columbia University was forced to point out to him:

Oof.

***

