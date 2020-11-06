Thank the Lord.

After nearly four years under Orange Man’s crushing reign, it’s finally safe to be a journalist again.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza can wear his hoodie without fear of retribution:

Now more than ever pic.twitter.com/irmIszuHDi — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 6, 2020

And, at long last, Mother Jones’ David Corn can bust out his flesh-colored tie:

When Trump was elected, I decided I’d only wear black ties. It was a personal and private act of mourning. I didn’t say anything about it. And almost no one noticed over these past four years. Today…. pic.twitter.com/dlWrq6lDNs — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 6, 2020

This is how we know it’s going to be OK. This is how we know everything’s going to be OK.

Folks … this is what real heroism looks like https://t.co/FBZzwM4R78 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 6, 2020

I really need you all to get down on your knees and acknowledge the sacrifice this man has made for us. Brighter days are ahead now guise! https://t.co/RXJ8QpkKGh — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) November 6, 2020

I hear ya brother. I’ve been wearing the same underpants since a CFPB restructuring bill got stuck in committee 2 years ago. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 6, 2020

Haven’t we all?

When you’re having a normal one on Twitter https://t.co/2Kh78ENNvx — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 6, 2020

Well, it’s normal for journalists.

Siraj: *cranks the call of The List up to 11*

[🔈✍️ 11 ✍️🔈] pic.twitter.com/mtzvGchU6D — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 6, 2020

Ha!

These people are f***ing out of their minds. Hardly any well-adjusted. https://t.co/N5haNwx92O — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) November 6, 2020