Nancy Pelosi’s hitting the ground running this morning:
NEWS – Pelosi formally seeks another 2 years as speaker. @heatherscope @sarahnferris & me https://t.co/ydjYz9YMXc
— John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) November 6, 2020
🚨🚨PELOSI makes her bid for speaker official https://t.co/Bh28TW5Mm3
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 6, 2020
More from Politico: “Our vision for the next two years must be built on the success of Democratic House Majority in the 116th Congress, and to harness the extraordinary visions, values and vibrancy of our Caucus to secure the progress that the American people deserve,” Pelosi wrote.
She’s really riding high right now. Might as well capitalize on it!
great timing! strong mo' for Pelosi. https://t.co/4ne7ySexaz
— Zack Roday (@zackroday) November 6, 2020
Snort.
Big test for AOC, who I am sure many people will expect to vocally oppose this. https://t.co/FbXavy1D3w
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 6, 2020
BRB, stocking up on popcorn.
it’s time, @AOC. https://t.co/SPgTofG1qa
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 6, 2020
Progs sure seem to think so.
I think @AOC should be speaker.
— The Real Crypto Dudette (@crypto_dudette) November 6, 2020
She needs to step aside. Isn’t that what she said she would do after this last term as speaker? Out with the old and in with the new.
— Dianne4Democracy🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸 (@DianneMacconi) November 6, 2020
Time for term limits. Time for progressive thinkers. She needs to go.
— Kathy Adler (@kjadler) November 6, 2020
— Vasav Swa〽️inathan (@VasavSwami) November 6, 2020