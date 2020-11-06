It looks like Georgia may have gone for Joe Biden after all.
So let’s hear it for the woman who made it all possible, rightful Georgia Gov. Stacey Abrams:
— George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) November 6, 2020
Third, especially today, as we witness the hard work and leadership that is @staceyabrams I have to ask myself “how many Stacey’s won’t get their shot if we don’t make the workplace a place where Black women can thrive?”
— Rebecca Scritchfield (she/her) (@ScritchfieldRD) November 6, 2020
I wish I had something witty and poignant to say but seriously, @staceyabrams. That’s all I have. What an absolutely magnificent effort.
— Hari Raj (@jarirah) November 6, 2020
That is a #revolution #StaceyAbrams https://t.co/p3cDVKRbFz
— Mara Brock Akil (@MaraBrockAkil) November 6, 2020
Thank you, @StaceyAbrams.https://t.co/3Let9KOXRG pic.twitter.com/HyWP8rfxuJ
— Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) November 6, 2020
Thank you for your tremendous work on behalf of our nation and democracy, @staceyabrams. I’m forever grateful for your leadership and commitment to justice and equality.
Photo: Peyton Fulford https://t.co/picGNJpZ7B pic.twitter.com/i5OT2RsFF1
— Cheryl Strayed (@CherylStrayed) November 6, 2020
All hail the #queen @staceyabrams https://t.co/80K067u80v
— Patti Stanger (@pattistanger) November 6, 2020
And now, let’s hear from the queen herself:
So many deserve credit for 10yrs to new Georgia: @gwlauren @fairfightaction @nseufot @NewGAProject @AAAJ_Atlanta @GALEOorg @BlackVotersMtr Helen Butler @GeorgiaDemocrat @RebeccaDeHart DuBose Porter @DPGChair. Always John Lewis. Charge any omissions to my head. My heart is full.💙
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 6, 2020
It’s full of something, that’s for sure.
Georgia, let’s shout out those who’ve been in the trenches and deserve the plaudits for change.
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 6, 2020
Awww, look! She’s actually trying to pretend she’s humble! It’d be cute if it weren’t so damn pathetic.
Stacey Abrams basically giving an acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/2IXfBHfKwX
— BT (@back_ttys) November 6, 2020
That’s basically what this is, yes. Stacey Abrams would like to thank all the little people who indulged her years-long tantrum. It’s not just anyone who can parlay a completely mediocre political career that went nowhere into a faux moral victory.
No wonder Hillary Clinton admires her:
And thank YOU, Stacey. Thank you. https://t.co/6ZgjYWi6Iu
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 6, 2020
Sore losers of America, unite!
This is just perfect. pic.twitter.com/cKjhNOwd1I
— BT (@back_ttys) November 6, 2020