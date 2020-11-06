It looks like Georgia may have gone for Joe Biden after all.

So let’s hear it for the woman who made it all possible, rightful Georgia Gov. Stacey Abrams:

And now, let’s hear from the queen herself:

It’s full of something, that’s for sure.

Awww, look! She’s actually trying to pretend she’s humble! It’d be cute if it weren’t so damn pathetic.

That’s basically what this is, yes. Stacey Abrams would like to thank all the little people who indulged her years-long tantrum. It’s not just anyone who can parlay a completely mediocre political career that went nowhere into a faux moral victory.

No wonder Hillary Clinton admires her:

Sore losers of America, unite!

Tags: georgiaHillary ClintonStacey Abrams