CNN can barely contain their excitement now that it looks like Joe Biden’s headed for the White House.

What’s funny is that they don’t seem all that excited about Joe Biden himself:

"Donald Trump's political career began with the racist, birther lie. It may very well end with a Black woman in the White House." – @abbydphillip pic.twitter.com/cO5QMgTlwW — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 6, 2020

"Donald Trump's political career began with the racist birther lie. It may very well end with a Black woman in the White House." @abbydphillip — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) November 6, 2020

Watch:

Abby Phillip: "Donald Trump's political career began with the racist birther lie. It may very well end with a Black woman in the White House." pic.twitter.com/FlCCZyqnVl — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 6, 2020

So, we’re just skipping right past Uncle Joe and going straight to President Auntie Kamala Harris, huh? Can’t say we didn’t see this coming.

Me: Harris will be treated as the president in all but title. CNN: ..And even more obvious than you predicted! https://t.co/kTFIxfSUbH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2020

They literally cannot help themselves.

So, Biden being replaced with Kamala Harris before he makes it to the end of his 'term' was the plan all along? 🤔 https://t.co/dbUjy7LBa1 — TheRedLightning⚡ (@IgnacioBrooks91) November 6, 2020

Here comes the flood of stories about Kamala Harris taking the reins from Joe… because that was the intent all along. https://t.co/pZ4z5Vu5CF — Corey Clayton (@CoreyClayton) November 6, 2020

Well, yeah.

Biden is going to have, like, a whole month before they 25th Amendment him. https://t.co/jpLkrcTW8s — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 6, 2020

Maybe CNN can suggest some “mental health experts” to help speed things along.

Now they can stop pretending they wanted Biden. https://t.co/oDKLF98iOL — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 6, 2020

