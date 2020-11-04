Last night was a rough one for the Principled Conservative Coalition’s reputation:

How could this have happened? The Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump clearly had their fingers firmly on America’s pulse!

They worked so hard on those memes, you know.

No, seriously. Hats off to the Lincoln Project. Their reputation may be shot to hell, but they cleaned up real good.

It never was.

And boy, did it get taken.

Nice work if you can get it.

Gold-plated ones, probably.

If the Lincoln Project’s goal was to do all that and torch their last shred of credibility, then mission accomplished!

