Last night was a rough one for the Principled Conservative Coalition’s reputation:

The Lincoln Project raised $67 million. Republican Voters Against Trump raised $10 million. The result of their genius spending: 93% of Republicans voted for Trump in 2020, up from 90% in 2016. https://t.co/l64coiGGhA — David Sirota (@davidsirota) November 4, 2020

How could this have happened? The Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump clearly had their fingers firmly on America’s pulse!

ok but did you see the memes?? https://t.co/UeJJghKUMQ — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 4, 2020

They worked so hard on those memes, you know.

No, seriously. Hats off to the Lincoln Project. Their reputation may be shot to hell, but they cleaned up real good.

Narrator: It was never about shifting Republican votes. https://t.co/sf2vihPPGL — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 4, 2020

It never was.

Democrat donors need to reckon with this because it was their money that got taken, not ours. https://t.co/FL5uJMIxY2 — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) November 4, 2020

And boy, did it get taken.

Although the former GOP consultants' ads might not have proven to be in any way persuasive, Democratic donors should take some solace that they bankrolled a six-figure months-long getaway to a luxury ski resort for them to #Resist in style.https://t.co/EphtEwC7JI pic.twitter.com/0WEIOq4MzZ — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) November 4, 2020

Nice work if you can get it.

"i wasn't played! i wasn't played!!", i continue to insist as i slowly shrink and transform into a pineapple 🍍 https://t.co/urQSyQ2t8k — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 4, 2020

Did the lodge have pineapples? https://t.co/1t90q3do5D — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2020

Gold-plated ones, probably.

If the Lincoln Project’s goal was to do all that and torch their last shred of credibility, then mission accomplished!