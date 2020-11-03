Jay Rosen teaches journalism at NYU. So this tweet actually explains quite a lot:

Today I don't mind admitting that I am mentally and spiritually exhausted. Nerves fried, patience worn, smile fake, soul damaged, insights depleted, and I'm feeling like all the words have been said. My wrist aches from doom scrolling. My shock meter's busted. My mind won't reel. — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) November 3, 2020

If his goal was to make us feel sorry for him, it worked. But only because he very clearly needs serious help.

Well, Jay’s off, anyway.

Actually, I am unbothered by today because I am an adult who will accept the results peacefully and adapt according to the results (mostly wall st. moves and adaptation) just like I did any other election. because that’s what people do. except the rioters https://t.co/vHksxZZsql — LegallyBae (@legallybae) November 3, 2020

It is a total waste of time putting so much emotional energy into something you have no control over whatsoever https://t.co/mS9RDyPJqg — Not voting for author of the crime bill, thanks (@Fishbones2020) November 3, 2020

Mentally ill man tired of fighting the voices inside his head. Also, a professor of journalism at NYU https://t.co/X6lwsx2UMh — LindyMan (@PaulSkallas) November 3, 2020

Interesting how an election can spiritually drain people. Seems like a terrible source for spirituality. https://t.co/jYqIXJ41wR — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) November 3, 2020

Jay Rosen seems like a terrible source for education.