Storefronts and windows are being boarded up in cities around the country, and Donald Trump is warning of riots in Democratic-run cities if he pulls out a victory.

PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor is reporting on Trump’s remarks … in her own special way, of course:

President Trump says if he is elected he believes there will be rioting and violence in Democrat controlled cities like Portland, Chicago, New York, Oakland, Baltimore, and "different places" because of "weak leadership" on the local level. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 3, 2020

“President Trump says.” You sound skeptical, Yamiche. Dismissive, even.

But we can hardly blame you. After all, when you know Donald Trump’s right, it makes it that much harder for you to push your narrative.

No fact checking NOTE this time? I’m disappointed. https://t.co/SjYbj9t1G5 — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) November 3, 2020

She must be tired.

He "believes" it because of what we have seen already. He isn't the only one. It's why stores are boarding up. https://t.co/DoxWOHy5Ix — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) November 3, 2020

There has been rioting and violence in those places for months. https://t.co/Eyab1tVa51 — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 3, 2020

We all believe this to be true. https://t.co/meFF3vOf2t — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 3, 2020

Everyone knows this. Even leftists know this. https://t.co/CuzUHoYfFt — Andrew Loeschner (@AndrewLoeschner) November 3, 2020

Leftists have been the ones doing the rioting.

He's right and you know it https://t.co/83teaEHyaM — Roger_247 (@247_roger) November 3, 2020

He's 100% right for a change. No "Notes" or "Context" necessary. https://t.co/QrilsIKCBu — Robert Showah (@robertisnthere) November 3, 2020

Um…he's wrong about a lot. But he is not wrong about this. https://t.co/RoIHdqzZm7 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 3, 2020

No he’s not. But hacks like Yamiche Alcindor don’t care. And if he wins and is proven right, hacks like Yamiche Alcindor will blame him for inciting violence.

Because they’re hacks.