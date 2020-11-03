Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson smells a rat, and you can bet that she won’t rest until she catches it with her own bare hands:

I am demanding a thorough investigation by the Justice Department into the reckless use of government funding for the president's re-election campaign. Totally illegal! pic.twitter.com/PIbppHMHW0 — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) November 3, 2020

TOTALLY ILLEGAL! IMPEACH!

Oh, sis. Is this really the road you want to go down? — Miguel The Crusader (@TXKnights) November 3, 2020

Oh, sis:

Really @RepWilson you may want to rethink that pic.twitter.com/mFcTnSHj2w — The CRUSADE Channel (@VeritasRadioNet) November 3, 2020

Ah, but see, in order to rethink, Frederica Wilson would have to think to begin with.

What are you talking about — Mike Walker (@madmikewalker) November 3, 2020

How do you keep getting reelected? — JP (@Savoritz20) November 3, 2020

Ma’am? This is a Wendy’s… — Vincent Charles Wishes You A Merry Everything! (@YesThatVCharles) November 3, 2020

Your staffers should do a Google search or two before they let you tweet.

You are a fine example of why we need term limits. — D Wenke (@DaveWenke) November 3, 2020

Is there a bigger joke in Congress than Frederica Wilson? https://t.co/V012CZubUC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 3, 2020

The competition’s pretty stiff, but Frederica’s always up to the challenge.