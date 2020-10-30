Oh, hey, here’s something totally original and new from Tom Nichols:

"[W]e will always be able to say that when Trump and his thugs took over the Republican Party and then the elected branches of the United States government, we did not cut and run. We stood and fought." — @RadioFreeTom:https://t.co/Z2HH7trkUd — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) October 30, 2020

And Tom Nichols is nothing if not a soldier in this War for America’s Honor. Actually, no. Not a soldier … a general. A five-star general.

That's one thing you can always count on Tom for. He's always the hero of his own little story 😂 https://t.co/0gPaVBWVM9 — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) October 30, 2020

Well, someone has to be!

Stunning bravery. So much stunning bravery. Like Normandy, but with khakis and MSNBC appearances. https://t.co/F6fN8jRQR7 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 30, 2020

Nothing says stunning bravery quite like vowing that Democrats must be elected across the board. That's Conservative Principles™! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 30, 2020

You joined half the country and spoke out against the President that half didn't vote for. So. Brave. You know, when I speak out against Barack or Joe, I deserve a medal. Pin one right on my chest, big boy. You and I are the most courageous people in history! You F'n muppet. https://t.co/7s9QlHUgef — Will Dollis (@WillDollis) October 30, 2020

Wait a minute … are you suggesting that Tom Nichols isn’t actually heroic here? But he’s always telling us he’s stunning and brave! And he’s just not the type of guy to stroke his own … ego.

Except that’s pretty much all he does these days.

The self-importance is the funniest part. https://t.co/GFaSA0GUpI — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 30, 2020

Find you a man who loves you as much as Tom Nichols loves himself.

Lol, Tom Nichols has come out as never Trump for the 32nd time https://t.co/fy2uMn9oRl — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 30, 2020

Never-Trumpers have created a fantasy world for themselves where Trump is not merely vulgar and nasty, but some sort of dictator. This is insane on its face. You have to be a really bad dictator to not grab power that even your opponents want you to grab during this pandemic https://t.co/26ZfeWge5k — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) October 30, 2020

Wow. This is the funniest stupid thing I’ve read in a long time https://t.co/M6S3OXO4oS — LindaC (@Soxwschamps) October 30, 2020

You people are genuinely embarrassing… https://t.co/bRGrgzxn3u — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) October 30, 2020

But they’re also shameless, which means they’ll continue to embarrass themselves.