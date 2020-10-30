Oh, hey, here’s something totally original and new from Tom Nichols:

And Tom Nichols is nothing if not a soldier in this War for America’s Honor. Actually, no. Not a soldier … a general. A five-star general.

Well, someone has to be!

Trending

Wait a minute … are you suggesting that Tom Nichols isn’t actually heroic here? But he’s always telling us he’s stunning and brave! And he’s just not the type of guy to stroke his own … ego.

Except that’s pretty much all he does these days.

Find you a man who loves you as much as Tom Nichols loves himself.

But they’re also shameless, which means they’ll continue to embarrass themselves.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratic partyDemocratsDonald TrumpGOPJeffrey GoldbergJoe BidenRepublican PartyrepublicansThe AtlanticTom Nichols