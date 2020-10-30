As Andrea Mitchell said recently, NBC News has stayed away from covering stories pertaining to Hunter Biden and his laptop because NBC News prefers to “cover what is reliably truthful.”

Well, it seems that the firefighters at NBC News finally found a “reliably truthful” approach to the subject:

Trending

Long story short? Some 64-page document about Hunter Biden and China that you’ve most likely never seen or even heard of is actually the real story here, so focus on that instead of the Hunter Biden laptop stuff.

Pathetic, NBC News. But then, pathetic has become your brand.

Bingo.

The firefighters aren’t even trying to hide their agenda anymore. They’re just full-on broadcasting it now.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaConspiracy TheoryemailsHunter BidenJoe BidenlaptopMartin Aspennbc newsQAnon