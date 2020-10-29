SIREN!

NBC News has an exclusive scoop on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his family:

.@NBCNews Exclusive: Emails show how the Pompeos mixed personal, official business https://t.co/DTQGmHDGLa — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) October 29, 2020

Make Stories Based on Purported Emails Great Again!

How dare you report Hillary emails!

How dare you report Hunter emails!

Oh dang have you seen these Pompeo emails? https://t.co/PTJtAvpFfq — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 29, 2020

Hey, Twitter, you gonna take this down? That’s how it works, right?

Is NBC is passing on "hacked" materials?@ComfortablySmug https://t.co/UhqDJI6oZV — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) October 29, 2020

sorry, can’t trust this. nbc has only pages of emails. i was told they need the actual hard drive to report on this sort of stuff. https://t.co/AJ42P0uPqk — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 29, 2020

NBC News may very well have uncovered some shady business on the Pompeo family’s part. But if they’re gonna be all over this while ignoring or denying the potential significance of the New York Post’s stories on Hunter Biden, we’re left with little choice but to not take NBC News seriously as a journalistic outlet.

Emails? Sounds like Russian disinformation. https://t.co/Ms6R7bTO8n — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 29, 2020

This is Russian disinformation https://t.co/Kap97Vc4H5 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 29, 2020

I guess Russian disinformation is ok again. https://t.co/84CUwxlbR3 — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) October 29, 2020

Hey, man. Their rules, not ours.