SIREN!

NBC News has an exclusive scoop on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his family:

Make Stories Based on Purported Emails Great Again!

Trending

Hey, Twitter, you gonna take this down? That’s how it works, right?

NBC News may very well have uncovered some shady business on the Pompeo family’s part. But if they’re gonna be all over this while ignoring or denying the potential significance of the New York Post’s stories on Hunter Biden, we’re left with little choice but to not take NBC News seriously as a journalistic outlet.

Hey, man. Their rules, not ours.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: emailsHunter BidenJoe BidenJosh LedermanMike Pompeonbc newsNew York PostNick PompeoSusan Pompeo