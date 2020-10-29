As Twitchy told you, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad went on quite an interesting rant this morning following the deadly attack in a church in Nice, France.

This tweet in particular is getting a lot of attention.

12. Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

That seems problematic, no?

But evidently it’s not. At least not to the gatekeepers on such matters.

It’s not a great tweet. But could be worse, he could’ve shared that NY Post story. https://t.co/1XNQ8hh6JG — John Noonan (@noonanjo) October 29, 2020

The New York Post is still locked out of their Twitter account, ostensibly for violating the TOS.

And here’s Dr. Mohamad justifying the potential massacre of millions of innocent people to his 1.3 million followers and he doesn’t get so much as a finger wag from Twitter.

No biggie, just some basement dwelling internet crank with <checks notes> 1.3 million followershttps://t.co/toxyvRARrq — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 29, 2020

You know, guys, we’re starting to wonder if Twitter’s explanation for silencing the NY Post was just a bunch of BS.

Jack Dorsey: “Thank Christ this asshole wasn’t tweeting while I was testifying, not censoring this’d be a tough one to explain.” https://t.co/r8x7Pwze60 — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) October 29, 2020

I'm not sure of the rules any more, but maybe this breaks Twitter's TOS? https://t.co/g2Mr94a0Ob — Dave Clark (@DaveClark_AFP) October 29, 2020

Umm, hi @jack … i know you and your team are very busy protecting Joe Biden’s campaign, but could someone please review these tweets? Telling people it is OK to murder millions of French people must violate a few policies…? thanks. pic.twitter.com/jrlxVhJb6A — Sara J. Laughlin (@sarafeed) October 29, 2020

According to @Jack, this is just sabre rattling. https://t.co/6JktKpreHQ — Out Of An Abundence Of Brodigan (@brodigan) October 29, 2020

Former Malaysia PM can call for mass murder on Twitter, and he's fine by @jack. But the New York Post is still locked out of its Twitter account for reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop. https://t.co/TnL3lqFtia — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) October 29, 2020

Just another reminder that the NYPost is still locked out of their account for tweeting a story about Biden https://t.co/a51YzRh4p1 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 29, 2020

Clearly the NY Post is the worse offender here. At least in Jack Dorsey and Twitter’s eyes.

Since I know that Twitter stops bad tweets, I know that this tweet has the @jack seal of approval. https://t.co/4AwWKRkIgd — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 29, 2020

We don’t know how else to interpret the fact that Dr. Mohamad’s tweet is still up.

Hey @jack pretend this is a newspaper with a story damning to Biden https://t.co/lrxcMq8NlJ — Razor (@hale_razor) October 29, 2020

If the New York Post wants to get its Twitter account back, it apparently needs to threaten a second Holocaust. At Twitter, foreign calls for genocide are kosher, while American journalism is verboten. https://t.co/wUI5xTCNRN — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 29, 2020

Hear that, NY Post? Give calling for mass murder a try and see if that gets you back into Twitter’s good graces.

The former Prime Minister of Malaysia is putting Twitter to the test on what they'll leave up vs what they'll take down. This should be an easy one to pull down… right? https://t.co/kF4uz5Zn7l — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 29, 2020

Let’s see what Twitter does with this one. https://t.co/hrr09eHEU2 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) October 29, 2020

If Twitter doesn’t take this down, its rules mean absolutely nothing. https://t.co/hwQw9sKiQy — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 29, 2020

***

Update:

To their credit, Twitter eventually took swift, decisive action regarding the tweet about Muslims being justified in murdering thousands of French people:

The tweet from the former Malaysian PM saying that has been marked with a warning by Twitter. pic.twitter.com/uvBULDmA1J — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 29, 2020

Here's what you see if you click on tweet. It was widely criticized on Twitter, and Twitter likewise swiftly criticized for not having a warning on it right away. There are very few news stories (US) on this, though the New York Post (currently suspended from Twitter) did one. pic.twitter.com/bZolaUJMqg — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 29, 2020

Oh. OK, well … at least they got around to taking down the tweet after it had been up for several hours and everyone had seen it:

Great work, Twitter! As usual.

This tweet from Mahathir Mohamad in the same thread, which says "Muslims have a right to punish the French," is not labeled with a warning at this time. pic.twitter.com/5IILABtKSF — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 29, 2020

Eh, just give them a few more hours to consider possibly maybe deciding that that tweet also violates their TOS. They’re awfully busy these days.

Meanwhile, we guess this means they still don’t feel the need to restore the NY Post’s account access. Everybody wins!