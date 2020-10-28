Elizabeth Warren has a lot of pent-up energy. Probably because she didn’t really have to expend any for her doomed-to-fail presidential campaign.

Well anyway, she’s evidently found the perfect way to channel all that pent-up energy: being a demagogic lunatic.

Last week, Warren ranted and raved about Donald Trump threatening all life on this planet:

Yesterday, she toned it down a little bit and merely asserted that Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court because “the Republican Party cheated”:

Sounds to us like Liz and the Dems are the ones who are scared. And why shouldn’t they be? Their big gamble backfired on them and now they’ve got to come up with a new, even stupider gamble that will also ultimately backfire.

They’re desperate, and when they get desperate, they get scared. And when they get scared, they lie and gaslight and project like crazy.

Tags: Cheatingdemocratic processelectionsElizabeth Warrenrepublicans