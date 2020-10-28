Elizabeth Warren has a lot of pent-up energy. Probably because she didn’t really have to expend any for her doomed-to-fail presidential campaign.

Well anyway, she’s evidently found the perfect way to channel all that pent-up energy: being a demagogic lunatic.

Last week, Warren ranted and raved about Donald Trump threatening all life on this planet:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "Donald Trump threatens the existence of human life, of all life, on this planet." pic.twitter.com/PW7DIEbI54 — The Hill (@thehill) October 19, 2020

Yesterday, she toned it down a little bit and merely asserted that Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court because “the Republican Party cheated”:

The Republican Party cheated. They cheated because they're scared they can’t win through the democratic process. They're scared they can’t win when the American people decide the outcome. They're scared they can’t win when elections matter. And they're right. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 28, 2020

Sounds to us like Liz and the Dems are the ones who are scared. And why shouldn’t they be? Their big gamble backfired on them and now they’ve got to come up with a new, even stupider gamble that will also ultimately backfire.

They’re desperate, and when they get desperate, they get scared. And when they get scared, they lie and gaslight and project like crazy.

"Cheated" What rule was broken? https://t.co/1ezT4fBXhe — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 28, 2020

To the left, a GOP electoral victory = “cheating.” Imagine life with this woman as Sec. of the Treasury (or of the internal security service). https://t.co/KOat30c6PT — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) October 28, 2020

They "cheated" because Harry Reid was a vindictive man who thought changing the rules of the senate wouldn't come back to haunt him and frankly, I'm glad it did. One of the most odious men in politics that I can remember. — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) October 28, 2020

They followed the process as it is detailed in the Constitution. “They cheated!” yells the white woman who spent decades claiming to be an American Indian. 🙄 https://t.co/Lt6AsRWoJH — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) October 28, 2020

GorT: "Cheated" as in followed the rules outlined in the Constitution? As opposed to cheating like claiming your a minority for access to prestigious colleges? Right? https://t.co/f9v1MkS4B1 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 28, 2020

GP Please state the specific example(s) you believe constituted cheating. Because I'm betting every single example you cite will be a constitutional exercise of executive or state power and you're just butthurt because you don't like the outcome. https://t.co/f9v1MkS4B1 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 28, 2020