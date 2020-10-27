For some reason, Sarah Cooper has developed a reputation among anti-Trumpers as a hilarious comedienne. Her schtick is lip-synching Donald Trump. She has managed to parlay that into her very own Netflix special.

And based on what we’ve seen from her, we really, really don’t get what all the hype is about.

But maybe we’re just too stupid to appreciate her genius. Here, watch and see what you think:

Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine is now on Netflix and it's going to be a *great* day 🌞 Starring @sarahcpr and directed by @nlyonne!! pic.twitter.com/Bxks9XFR69 — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) October 27, 2020

How many pairs of underwear did you just pee through?

and people said she didnt have the material for a netflix special pic.twitter.com/G7dUegNZ6I — anonymous account (@jackallisonLOL) October 27, 2020

Boy, were they wrong!

Yeah, no. We weren’t wrong.

You see, it's funny because we don't like him. pic.twitter.com/TwrHTrMTrs — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 27, 2020

this feels like an episode of Black Mirror where she becomes famous but is now forced to forever do the same exact bit that got her famous — nic (@nicxcvi) October 27, 2020

Congratulations, everyone. We've dumbed down comedy to the point where lip syncing is supposed to be funny. https://t.co/WAusNM3uxX — BT (@back_ttys) October 27, 2020

That said, I'm happy to see we've continued the long tradition of a liberal comedian playing a news anchor. — BT (@back_ttys) October 27, 2020

"Guys, how can we make this even less funny?" "I know. Call Fred Armisen." — BT (@back_ttys) October 27, 2020

I couldn’t last through the clip. It’s just… so bad — Wade (@WadeLitchfield) October 27, 2020

Imagine all the steps this had to go through to be approved as “stream ready” — Wes Beach 🧼 (@WesBeach) October 27, 2020