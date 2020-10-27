For some reason, Sarah Cooper has developed a reputation among anti-Trumpers as a hilarious comedienne. Her schtick is lip-synching Donald Trump. She has managed to parlay that into her very own Netflix special.

And based on what we’ve seen from her, we really, really don’t get what all the hype is about.

But maybe we’re just too stupid to appreciate her genius. Here, watch and see what you think:

How many pairs of underwear did you just pee through?

Boy, were they wrong!

Yeah, no. We weren’t wrong.

