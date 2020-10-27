Nancy Pelosi is a United States Representative. That means she ostensibly understands better than us laypeople how our system of government is supposed to work.

Keep that in mind when you watch this:

Directly after ACB is confirmed Nancy Pelosi suggests packing the Supreme Court AND District Courts: "Should we expand the courts? Let's take a look and see. Maybe we need more District Courts as well." pic.twitter.com/Zh4rDQ6b5m — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) October 27, 2020

Nancy Pelosi thinks we should “take a look and see” about expanding the Supreme Court because there are more people living in America than there were in 1879 1876.

Nancy Pelosi suggesting we may need to expand the Supreme Court to account for the growth in U.S. population since the mid-19th century is completely hilarious https://t.co/D0RiEwrdxO — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) October 27, 2020

They aren’t Representatives @SpeakerPelosi good lord. — Shane Hazel (@ShaneTHazel) October 27, 2020

They aren’t? Did anyone tell Nancy that? It’s not like she would know …

I've now seen multiple people make this argument. What does the population of the United States have to do with the size of the SCOTUS? https://t.co/z0S7ILX3JF — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 27, 2020

“Multiple people” are indeed making this argument. Stuart Stevens, everybody:

I have zero idea what Democrats will do. But if Republicans think they can win a public opinion battle that a Supreme Court that served 38 million should not be expanded to address issues of a country of 320 million, well, good luck. I can’t imagine an easier argument to win. — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) October 27, 2020

Stuart evidently doesn’t have a very good imagination.

so how do we want to do SCOTUS by representation? does each state get two justices or should we divvy up the court according to congressional districts? https://t.co/BZV193OEUv — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 27, 2020

i'm ready for 538 supreme court justices. it's only fair. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 27, 2020

Sky’s the limit!

By the way Twitter is talking today, by 2040 we will have more Supreme Court justices than we will have members of the House of Representatives. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 27, 2020

That's appropriate because SCOTUS is the one doing the legislating anyway https://t.co/UP7QoYoljx — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 27, 2020

Fair point.

hear me out: bicameral SCOTUS — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 27, 2020

Let’s take a look and see.