If you’re not familiar with Rodney Smith Jr., you really should be.

Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service and Raising Women Lawn Care Service, which encourages young men and women to “give back to the community. This includes veterans, the elderly, the  disabled and even single mothers. They get the chance to offer services such as mowing lawns, shoveling snow, raking leaves and more, free of charge.” Boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 17 can take on the “50 Yard Challenge,” mowing 50 lawns at no charge for people in need, and Smith rewards them with a personal visit and free lawn care equipment.

Basically, Rodney Smith Jr. is a really, really good man, and he represents the best of what America can be.

And now he needs help:

Truly decent people are hard to come by in this day and age. And yet, Rodney Smith Jr. is right here. In America. Where he belongs.

Tweeters are already rallying around him:

 

America needs more people like Rodney Smith Jr. If anyone deserves to be here, it’s him.

Please help spread the word. All the way to the very top.

