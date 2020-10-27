If you’re not familiar with Rodney Smith Jr., you really should be.

Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service and Raising Women Lawn Care Service, which encourages young men and women to “give back to the community. This includes veterans, the elderly, the disabled and even single mothers. They get the chance to offer services such as mowing lawns, shoveling snow, raking leaves and more, free of charge.” Boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 17 can take on the “50 Yard Challenge,” mowing 50 lawns at no charge for people in need, and Smith rewards them with a personal visit and free lawn care equipment.

Basically, Rodney Smith Jr. is a really, really good man, and he represents the best of what America can be.

And now he needs help:

Family, I need your help. Please read. pic.twitter.com/GAh6BKs3Is — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) October 27, 2020

Truly decent people are hard to come by in this day and age. And yet, Rodney Smith Jr. is right here. In America. Where he belongs.

Tweeters are already rallying around him:

Rodney Smith needs an immigration lawyer to help him with his EB-1 appeal. He has done so much to help change this country at the ground level.

Also: if you have any pull with a House member, the best way to help is through a Private Bill to grant the man citizenship. https://t.co/MhTtCjjdDP — Jay (@OneFineJay) October 27, 2020

"My application for a green card was recently denied by the USCIS." Our system is so broken. ANYWAY, if there are any immigration lawyers out there who want to help this good man and his great cause, please see below. https://t.co/aAGeCqk6l5 — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) October 27, 2020

My husband is from Jamaica and we used Rosa Han as our immigration attorney. She is excellent and based in Houston. I’m assuming she will work remotely. Start a GoFundMe for your legal fees and I will chip in. DM for contact info — You Already Know (@AraulNeleh) October 27, 2020

@mikeroweworks can you lend a hand for visibility? Rodney is the epitome of a grassroots, hard working man, making a difference each and every day! — Jamie (@RWOBedford) October 27, 2020

Rodney, DM me with your phone number. I’ll get on this within NBC News. — Shane Bishop (@shanebishop) October 27, 2020

@iamrodneysmith What you do is amazing. I am a preschool teacher and director and cannot thank you for your inspiration to these children enough. I will be writing a letter to help you out! — Alexandra Hall (@alexandraw_hall) October 27, 2020

Please help this man. A truly great American. https://t.co/cYZZGKPOXd — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 27, 2020

America needs more people like Rodney Smith Jr. If anyone deserves to be here, it’s him.

First off, how on earth could they not understand and appreciate how incredible you are? And the extraordinary work you are doing. That is ridiculous. Twitter is going to get to work on this. We need you here in this country. ❤️ — NoneYa (@maliaeileen) October 27, 2020

Please help spread the word. All the way to the very top.