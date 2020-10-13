Earlier today, GOP Sen. John Cornyn invited Amy Coney Barrett to hold up her notepad so everyone could see what was on them. ACB obliged:

Obviously this is grade-A Photoshop fodder.

You’ll find no shortage of quality meme-ification.

But we feel like this one deserves special mention because it’s got the perfect soundtrack:

It had to be done. And we’re so glad Caleb did it.

Just like Amy Coney Barrett.

