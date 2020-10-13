Earlier today, GOP Sen. John Cornyn invited Amy Coney Barrett to hold up her notepad so everyone could see what was on them. ACB obliged:
Senator Cornyn asks Amy Coney Barrett if she's been working from notes with her thoughtful and intelligent answers. Nope! pic.twitter.com/tKKoNzyYbI
— Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) October 13, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett holding up list of F’s given pic.twitter.com/9Mp2p2Ghra
— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) October 13, 2020
Obviously this is grade-A Photoshop fodder.
But we feel like this one deserves special mention because it’s got the perfect soundtrack:
It had to be done. pic.twitter.com/8WVOpzVf0Y
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 13, 2020
It had to be done. And we’re so glad Caleb did it.
Just like Amy Coney Barrett.