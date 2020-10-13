It’s never a party until Sheldon Whitehouse takes the floor. And we’ve gotta tell you, he did not disappoint at today’s SCOTUS confirmation proceedings.

He busted out the board and everything:

This is big, you guys.

He came really, really close.

Accurate.

That sentence went on for half an hour.

Wait … so Amy Coney Barrett didn’t even get to say anything?

Does Sheldon Whitehouse know what a conversation is?

Ha!

See, Kamala Harris and Kamala Harris’ white knights? What you just saw would be an actual example of mansplaining. Just textbook. And yet …

They never did.

