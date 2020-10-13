It’s never a party until Sheldon Whitehouse takes the floor. And we’ve gotta tell you, he did not disappoint at today’s SCOTUS confirmation proceedings.

He busted out the board and everything:

Whitehouse: "This, more and more, looks like it's not three schemes — but it's one scheme. With the same funders selecting judges, funding campaigns for the judges, & then showing up in court in these orchestrated amicus flotillas to tell the judges what to do." pic.twitter.com/iBqVKAJQYn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2020

Whitehouse: "Something is not right around the Court. And dark money has a lot to do with it. Special interests have a lot to do with it." pic.twitter.com/Lh18NR43yw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2020

This is big, you guys.

I started sweating there. I thought maybe Sheldon had cracked the whole conspiracy. Phew. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 13, 2020

He came really, really close.

1) #SheldonWhitehouse is doing a presentation about conservative legal groups in the #AmyConeyBarrett hearings as if he is unveiling the truth about a criminal operation. — Jonathan S. Tobin (@jonathans_tobin) October 13, 2020

Sheldon Whitehouse is a straight up psycho. Completely off the rails. What is even happening right now? — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) October 13, 2020

If this chart doesn't explain everything to you, you're probably sane. pic.twitter.com/yfHrMOaiu1 — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) October 13, 2020

Sheldon Whitehouse went off today pic.twitter.com/AfASLFdQG7 — publius (@smubpublius) October 13, 2020

Three shots from Sen. Whitehouse's questioning. pic.twitter.com/voe5mIks4r — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 13, 2020

Accurate.

Live look at Sheldon Whitehouse pic.twitter.com/iKy8Ht991V — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 13, 2020

That sentence went on for half an hour.

Whitehouse concludes without ever asking a question. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 13, 2020

“This gives a chance for you and I to have an interesting discussion tomorrow,” Sheldon Whitehouse says after delivering a 30-minute speech about dark money without asking a question to Barrett — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 13, 2020

Wait … so Amy Coney Barrett didn’t even get to say anything?

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) just “questioned” Judge Amy Coney Barrett for approximately 30 minutes. ACB word count in the exchange: 0 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 13, 2020

Senator Whitehouse (D-RI) at the end of his 30 minutes to Judge Barrett without questions: "I thank you Judge Barrett for listening to me now a second time. And I think this gives you a chance for you and I to tee up an interesting conversation tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/Am1AZnTarb — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 13, 2020

Does Sheldon Whitehouse know what a conversation is?

well at least he didn't interrupt her! https://t.co/tA2P1OZcsD — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 13, 2020

Ha!

Sheldon Whitesheets mansplaining to a mother of a biracial family. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 13, 2020

Wonder if Democrats will complain about Sheldon Whitehouse's "mansplaining" to ACB. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) October 13, 2020

See, Kamala Harris and Kamala Harris’ white knights? What you just saw would be an actual example of mansplaining. Just textbook. And yet …

Why aren't they using the word "mansplaining" today? I'm so confused https://t.co/5TqkjTpJ0O — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 13, 2020

I can't see what SE Cupp or Amanda Carpenter are tweeting. Have they called this mansplaining? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 13, 2020

A man with authority and power, in a question and answer session, talked down to an educated woman for THIRTY MINUTES, never asked a question, and then walked off. And liberal women: "Oh, that's fine." pic.twitter.com/P76unMIdSA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 13, 2020

Not letting a woman speak is OK when you're a Democrat, we all know that. https://t.co/BnL9kK48Gr — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 13, 2020

This is why never take liberals seriously when they whine about this. Pence was FAR more respectful of Kamala Harris than Whitehouse just was to ACB, and liberals don't care. Which shows we should NEVER care about this nonsense…because they really don't. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 13, 2020

They never did.