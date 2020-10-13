Dianne Feinstein is nothing if not incredibly irritating. So it’s no surprise that she’d find a particularly irritating way to push her pro-abortion agenda while questioning Amy Coney Barrett.

Watch:

Feinstein just went from complementing ACB's large family to immediately attacking her for her stance on abortion. You can't make this up. pic.twitter.com/H7t9fNOMX1 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 13, 2020

You’ve successfully managed a work-life balance with a large family, and you’re a great mom to a lot of kids, which is great. Now let’s talk about how that colors your views on killing unborn kids.

Sickening — GeorgiaMAGAGirl 🍑🇺🇸 (@MagaGeorgia) October 13, 2020

Lmfao. This is who they are — Brenden (@BrendenD77) October 13, 2020

Dianne Feinstein just can’t help herself.

Lol Feinstein asks to meet ACBs kids before arguing for abortion is wild. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 13, 2020

Fortunately, Amy Coney Barrett has already demonstrated over and over again that she won’t play this game.