Dianne Feinstein is nothing if not incredibly irritating. So it’s no surprise that she’d find a particularly irritating way to push her pro-abortion agenda while questioning Amy Coney Barrett.

Watch:

You’ve successfully managed a work-life balance with a large family, and you’re a great mom to a lot of kids, which is great. Now let’s talk about how that colors your views on killing unborn kids.

Trending

Dianne Feinstein just can’t help herself.

Fortunately, Amy Coney Barrett has already demonstrated over and over again that she won’t play this game.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionAmy Coney BarrettDianne Feinsteinfamilykidspro-abortionpro-choicePro-lifeSCOTUSSupreme Court