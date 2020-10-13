Former Hillary Clinton senior adviser Zac Petkanas is just beside himself over today’s SCOTUS confirmation proceedings:

It’s absolutely insane that the first three Democratic senators on the committee have treated this like any other normal Supreme Court nomination — and not an illegitimate scheme to pack the court. — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) October 13, 2020

Sorry … is it not like any other normal Supreme Court nomination? What’s illegitimate about filling a Supreme Court vacancy, which is not at all the same thing as packing the court?

More Dem friendly fire –> https://t.co/8Av8P5LmNe — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) October 13, 2020

LOL — Benedick Time Travels at the Speed of Time (@BenedickUSA) October 13, 2020

I can't believe this incredibly stupid strategy isn't working out better for you. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 13, 2020

Lefty tools like Zac are overplaying their hands. And if they had any sense, they’d sit down and shut up before they hurt themselves any more than they already have.

But they don’t, so they won’t. Which means we’re just going to have to keep doing this.

It’s not illegitimate though. 🤷‍♂️ — Betsy Trevarthen (@WhiteSox_B) October 13, 2020

This is filling a vacancy. There is plenty of precedent. It's not like they're adding new justice seats. That would be nuts. — Individual rights (@Jasta1985) October 13, 2020

😳😳 Filling a seat is different than packing a court. — Mostly Peaceful BuckeyeGirl🇺🇸 (@CleGirl17) October 13, 2020

It’s worth noting that Zac also worked for Harry Reid, so it’s actually not surprising that his takes on the judicial system aren’t terribly well thought out.