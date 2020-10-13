You know, we’re really starting to like this Amy Coney Barrett lady.

Barrett: "I've tried to be on a media blackout for the sake of my mental health." — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 13, 2020

ACB: "I have tried to be on a media blackout for the sake of my mental health, but you cannot keep yourself walled off from everything. I am aware of the caricatures floating around." — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 13, 2020

Smart woman.

Clearly has superior judgment. https://t.co/L4JabGzIFD — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 13, 2020

Far superior to that of many of the people questioning her, for sure.

But you know what? The full context of ACB’s remarks is even better:

Judge Amy Coney Barrett: I've decided to pursue a career and have a large family. I have a multiracial family, our faith is important to us. All of those things are true but those are my choices pic.twitter.com/mu5fIvoxJj — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 13, 2020

Lindsey Graham just asked ACB how it feels to be nominated to the Supreme Court of the United States. Her answer was incredible and I hope everyone takes a minute to watch and listen. pic.twitter.com/gpckQNobWG — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 13, 2020

We could listen to that on a loop all day.

And a every feminist head just exploded into a million pieces https://t.co/ToCzcf6kkW — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) October 13, 2020

No wonder the Left is so shook by Amy Coney Barrett … she’s everything they say women can’t be. And she’s damn good at it.

ACB's answer to Graham's question on how it feels to be nominated to the Supreme Court is pretty tremendous. pic.twitter.com/ZuvGCl4iOG — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 13, 2020

Listening to ACB speak, in response to a real question, and you can just tell she'll be an awesome judge. . — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 13, 2020