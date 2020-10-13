SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett describes herself as an originalist. Which we thought was just fine.

That is, until business consultant and writer Umair Haque stopped in to set us straight:

And when Umair presents himself as someone who should be taken seriously, think about that tweet. Because holy crap, you guys.

We’re starting to wonder what Umair’s “area” actually is.

Tell that to these clowns:

And there are plenty more where that came from.

We’re shocked — shocked! — that progressive blue-checks with a considerable platform would use said platform to sow seeds of disinformation and fear.

This … is the Left.

