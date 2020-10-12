Kamala Harris is a very busy woman, what with having to run for president vice president. And now on top of that, she’s got to deal with the confirmation hearings for SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

It’s just not fair, and she wants every American to know how unfair that is. To them, not to her:

Those damn Republicans are always screwing things up.

Are they, though? Because from where we’re sitting, it’s Democrats who have been actively thwarting COVID19 relief efforts at every turn.

Senate Republicans are holding a hearing to confirm a judge because they’re following the rules. Kamala Harris needs to get down off her high horse and do hers.

***

Update:

Looks like this is going to be a thing today:

