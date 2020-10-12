Permit us to take a brief break from coverage of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing so we can see what kinds of non-ACB-related stuff the New York Times has been up to lately:

Ladies Gentlemen & Non-Binaries, the NewYorkTimes: “In the pressure to partner with the opposite gender we find the extortions of capitalism, the misogyny of violence against women, the racist xenophobic erasure of nonwhite families, and homophobic hatreds https://t.co/SbnBC1Nmek — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) October 11, 2020

That’s from a review of the book called — we kid you not — “The Tragedy of Heterosexuality.” The New York Times is actually treating this thing as if it’s anything other than a colossal woke joke.

Also amazing to me that, somehow, the arc of queer theory has arrived at “sexuality is basically a choice” https://t.co/1xBKSb4P6i pic.twitter.com/ccnS0Tdj7M — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 12, 2020

The wrong choice, apparently:

“The Tragedy of Heterosexuality” wastes absolutely no time getting to the point, but while many of the sentences (including the title) made me laugh out loud, it is at heart a somber, urgent academic examination of the many ways in which opposite-sex coupling can hurt the very individuals who cling to it most.

Look, I get that sexual identity is a tricky issue these days. But the idea that heterosexuality — which plays a significant role in evolutionary success, never mind survival — is entirely a cultural/personal construct strikes me as irredeemably batty. https://t.co/Hsn9kbJtEV pic.twitter.com/8WhWXvWmt2 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 12, 2020

Also the biological drive developed over a couple hundred thousand years. https://t.co/WCEKA0KWCP — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 12, 2020

Well, biology is just a social construct. A white supremacist one, at that.

