The sad, strange saga of Steve Scully just keeps getting better.

After getting caught appearing to coordinate with Anthony Scaramucci — which is not a great look for a guy who’s supposed to moderate the next presidential debate — Scully tried to delete the evidence and accidentally deleted his entire Twitter account.

That was bad enough. But now there’s this cleanup attempt from Frank Fahrenkopf, co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates:

CPD Co-Chair Frank Fahrenkopf tells @kilmeade on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" in regards to @SteveScully tweet to @Scaramucci: "He was hacked, it didn't happen." — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 9, 2020

Just in- @debates co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf says debate #2 moderator Steve Scully's twitter account was hacked: "Apparently something now that's being on television and on the radio saying that… he's been talking to #Scaramucci. He was hacked. It didn't happen" — Rocco Aloe (@Rocco_FNC) October 9, 2020

Oh, come now.

Does he think everyone’s that stupid? — T (@trabreee) October 9, 2020

Well, to be fair, some people are that stupid. The same people who believe Joy Reid was hacked multiple times.

Joy Reid definitely believes him — nickoftimelyness (@HartHallHellion) October 9, 2020

Otherwise known as the “Joy Reid Defense.” — James Klann (@jdklann) October 9, 2020

Joy Reid round 2 https://t.co/HCv1VosNgf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 9, 2020

The @JoyAnnReid hackers strike again! — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) October 9, 2020

The Joy Reid school of comms crisis management, I see. — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) October 9, 2020

That’s certainly one way to go. And it’s worked out pretty well for Joy Reid, so …

Better call the FBI to investigate. — Dobro (@Dobro167) October 9, 2020