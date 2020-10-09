The sad, strange saga of Steve Scully just keeps getting better.
After getting caught appearing to coordinate with Anthony Scaramucci — which is not a great look for a guy who’s supposed to moderate the next presidential debate — Scully tried to delete the evidence and accidentally deleted his entire Twitter account.
That was bad enough. But now there’s this cleanup attempt from Frank Fahrenkopf, co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates:
CPD Co-Chair Frank Fahrenkopf tells @kilmeade on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" in regards to @SteveScully tweet to @Scaramucci: "He was hacked, it didn't happen."
Just in- @debates co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf says debate #2 moderator Steve Scully's twitter account was hacked: "Apparently something now that's being on television and on the radio saying that… he's been talking to #Scaramucci. He was hacked. It didn't happen"
Oh, come now.
Does he think everyone’s that stupid?
Well, to be fair, some people are that stupid. The same people who believe Joy Reid was hacked multiple times.
Otherwise known as the “Joy Reid Defense.”
The Joy Reid school of comms crisis management, I see.
— LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) October 9, 2020
That’s certainly one way to go. And it’s worked out pretty well for Joy Reid, so …
