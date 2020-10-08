Mike Pence pretty much ran away with last night’s vice presidential debate with Kamala Harris, so the Resistance has to work extra-hard today to delegitimize his victory.

Enter the Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt, who has decided that the fly that landed on Pence’s head is the key:

WATCH: MSNBC's Steve Schmidt Stuns Ari Melber After Claiming Fly on Mike Pence's Head is 'Mark of the Devil' https://t.co/WelotrOV32 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 8, 2020

The Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt says the fly that landed on Mike Pence during the debate last night is a "sign historically of sin" and the "mark of the devil.”

pic.twitter.com/744RuE53ae — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence is a creepy Christian who believes crazy stuff. Also a fly landed on his head because the devil is trying to send a message.

When even an MSNBC tool is rolling his eyes at you, it might be time to check yourself.

FFS — patrick (@patrick06627764) October 8, 2020

Absolutely ridiculous — Sharon Emily🌸🗡🌸 🗡 (@SharonEmily) October 8, 2020

The guy is a gift. https://t.co/Q562ZD5sAJ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 8, 2020

If only we’d had the pleasure of his hot takes a few years ago …

BREAKING: @SteveSchmidtSES declares Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton bore the mark of the devil. https://t.co/UdQ0spGjFO pic.twitter.com/86MC4PSiYJ — Beorn (@Beorn2000) October 8, 2020

Satan’s been busy!