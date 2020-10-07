If you’re Trump-skeptical and still on the fence about whether or not you should pull the lever for Joe Biden, this ought to make the decision easy for you:

As president, I will embrace: Hope, not fear.

Peace, not violence.

Generosity, not greed.

Light, not darkness. I will be a president who appeals to the best in us. Not the worst. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

Welp, we’re convinced. Biden 2020, you guys!

#Biden2020: Good Things, Not Bad Things https://t.co/y9ExMGAPyf — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 7, 2020

Raindrops on roses and

whiskers on kittens… — #HearHim (@Ericheathme) October 7, 2020

That’s pretty much where he’s at, yes.

Yeah I have doubts. https://t.co/tCjr2BdYvd — Sean White (@SeanWhite83) October 7, 2020

Nonsense.

He just blathers nonsense.

No answers. No real plans or solutions. Just vague, fortune cookie type nonsense. https://t.co/ZBk1jVaGdc — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) October 7, 2020

It almost puts Barack Obama’s own drivel to shame.

https://t.co/y9ExMGAPyf pic.twitter.com/I1tY8iLjl2 — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 7, 2020

Vote for Pedro. He’s still a better choice than Joe Biden.