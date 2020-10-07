Kamala Harris isn’t the best when it comes to debates, but fortunately she has something that Mike Pence doesn’t have: the media in her corner.

She hasn’t lost tonight’s debate yet, but Politico is doing their best to help cushion the blow:

As Kamala Harris and Mike Pence face off tonight in the first veep debate, we take a look at the history of sexism on the debate stage. Can it change going forward? pic.twitter.com/oJtQUFqPd4 — POLITICO (@politico) October 7, 2020

See what they did there?

we call this “setting expectations." https://t.co/cuJxGSU9ON — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 7, 2020

refs making calls hours before the game has even started. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 7, 2020

Hey, being prepared for Kamala Harris performing poorly means having to make excuses for her performing poorly before the performance even begins.

Omg. Really?? If Harris is critiqued it’s because of her policy positions not her race or gender — kerin glebus (@RileyKerin) October 7, 2020

Nope. It’s gotta be sexism. And maybe some racism sprinkled in. There is literally no other explanation for Kamala Harris sucking at debates.

Battlespace preparation for labeling anything Pence says that might hurt the Democrat ticket as 'sexist.' https://t.co/z5kRFW3INz — Dodd (@Amuk3) October 7, 2020

"Let's go ahead and get that first crutch out there……." — Hellion 2172 (@hellion2172) October 7, 2020

Already making excuses? — Flea Bailey, Esq. (@FleaBaileyEsq) October 7, 2020

Starting the damage control already? — Street Guru (@LordStreetGuru) October 7, 2020

It’s never too early!

Y'all are terrified about how this is about to go down aren't you politico? — Stop Making Sense (@Talkinghead2017) October 7, 2020

The media has already decided the winner. If Pence is tough, she wins because sexism. If Pence bends over ala Romney, she wins on points. https://t.co/CzYYRIYkev — Smatt (@mdrache) October 7, 2020

Maybe Politico and their fellow Kamala Harris supporters should take a look at themselves instead.