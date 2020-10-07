Kamala Harris isn’t the best when it comes to debates, but fortunately she has something that Mike Pence doesn’t have: the media in her corner.

She hasn’t lost tonight’s debate yet, but Politico is doing their best to help cushion the blow:

See what they did there?

Trending

Hey, being prepared for Kamala Harris performing poorly means having to make excuses for her performing poorly before the performance even begins.

Nope. It’s gotta be sexism. And maybe some racism sprinkled in. There is literally no other explanation for Kamala Harris sucking at debates.

It’s never too early!

Maybe Politico and their fellow Kamala Harris supporters should take a look at themselves instead.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: damage controldebateKamala HarrisMike PencePoliticosexismvice presidential debate