Donald Trump isn’t a leader because he won’t stand up to dictators.

Unlike Joe Biden, here, who has a long and distinguished record of staring totalitarians in the face and scaring the crap out of them:

Wellllllllll …

We know Joe Biden’s memory’s not what it used to be. Maybe Ben Shapiro can refresh it for him:

Spare us all, Joe. It didn’t stop with you as vice president, and it sure as hell won’t stop with you as president.

He knows where his bread is buttered.

