Lotta armchair Dexamethasone experts out there. Unfortunately, with few exceptions, none of them actually know what they’re talking about.

Donald Trump was up and at ’em this morning on Twitter. Here’s a taste:

Jennifer Waisath Harris, a member of the Lincoln Project’s “Lincoln Women coalition,” had this reaction to Trump’s tweet spree:

We totally expect that sort of thing from the Lincoln Project. But we’d like to think that White House reporters are above all that.

We’d like to think that … but we’d be deluding ourselves, wouldn’t we?

Ladies and gentlemen, Politico White House reporter Gabby Orr:

Funny, the tweet seems to have disappeared. Good thing we grabbed a screenshot!

So journalism. Much professional.

Well, there are two explanations, and they’re both the same: These people are garbage.

Nice save, Gabby. And so genuine and heartfelt, too.

And it hit hard.

Love Trump or hate him, but when it comes to the media, he’s got a point.

