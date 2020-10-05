White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced today that she’s tested positive for COVID19 (though she says she’s been asymptomatic). She’s the latest person close to the president to do so.

She was not wearing a mask during a gaggle with reporters yesterday. https://t.co/ckuQzrq66q pic.twitter.com/fqNj7Xnaop — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2020

Masked WH reporters often ask WH aides why they refuse to wear masks. We're regularly told it's bc they are tested often & have been negative. Now @PressSec, who didn't quarantine after being exposed to Hope Hicks & who addressed reporters w/o mask yesterday, is positive. https://t.co/GBgb1KzOMo — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 5, 2020

But perhaps no firefighter is more upset than CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy, who has this to say:

I felt safer reporting in North Korea than I currently do reporting at The White House. This is just crazy. — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) October 5, 2020

This is what crazy looks like: https://t.co/66VcLgPEqd — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) October 5, 2020

Do these guys ever just stop and listen to themselves?

You're a credit to your profession https://t.co/hCPCenOEVV — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) October 5, 2020

Why would an American reporter on a press gaggle in north korea be in any danger? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 5, 2020

Yes, we all know how warm Kim Jong Un is to people who question him. God rest their souls. https://t.co/JvMDIM74am — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) October 5, 2020

Interestingly, this actually reads like the kind of thing that a "reporter" working for North Korean state media would say. https://t.co/fOcBWzt3vo — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 5, 2020

Good grief. Get a grip. https://t.co/fkU3DCKRtT — Jason Beisel (@JasonBeisel) October 5, 2020

Why can't people just say things are bad without going immediately to the most ridiculous hyperbole possible? https://t.co/eHza5dGWv3 — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) October 5, 2020

This is probably one of the dumbest things I have ever read on this website and the competition is, as we know, very strong. https://t.co/qGvT6HSX18 — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) October 5, 2020

