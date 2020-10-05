New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali is not a good person. Let’s just make that perfectly clear.

Better yet, let him make that perfectly clear to you himself:

The Muslim in me is praying all of them recover and heal from COVID. The Samuel L Jackson in me is rooting for COVID. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) October 5, 2020

Guys like Wajahat Ali give Muslims — and Samuel L. Jackson, for that matter — a bad name.

Thank you, I feel like a horrible human being for feeling no sympathy that they caught it — ReturnAmericaToSanity (@Awareness4L) October 5, 2020

Ditto! and not feeling guilty about it. — jaq1984 (@jaq19841) October 5, 2020

You said it! I'm similarly torn. — GoldenDogMa #GoodTrouble #Resister 😷🌊🌊🌊 (@lisengelhart) October 5, 2020

Then maybe you should see someone who can help you put your soul back together, you ghoul.

The jerk in you decided to write this tweet. — NH (@TwoQuoque) October 5, 2020

You should reflect on what that says about what you've become. https://t.co/WBnvcJtTu0 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) October 5, 2020

This is the type of tweet that will hurt your career, that you’ll later regret, and that is a good indicator you’ve allowed politics to damage your soul and turn you into someone you don’t want to be. https://t.co/SGItZGttrG — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) October 5, 2020

Instead of being like this, expert writer Wajahat Ali should try taking a page from this woman’s book instead: