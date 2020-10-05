New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali is not a good person. Let’s just make that perfectly clear.
Better yet, let him make that perfectly clear to you himself:
The Muslim in me is praying all of them recover and heal from COVID.
The Samuel L Jackson in me is rooting for COVID.
— Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) October 5, 2020
Guys like Wajahat Ali give Muslims — and Samuel L. Jackson, for that matter — a bad name.
Thank you, I feel like a horrible human being for feeling no sympathy that they caught it
— ReturnAmericaToSanity (@Awareness4L) October 5, 2020
Ditto! and not feeling guilty about it.
— jaq1984 (@jaq19841) October 5, 2020
You said it! I'm similarly torn.
— GoldenDogMa #GoodTrouble #Resister 😷🌊🌊🌊 (@lisengelhart) October 5, 2020
Then maybe you should see someone who can help you put your soul back together, you ghoul.
The jerk in you decided to write this tweet.
— NH (@TwoQuoque) October 5, 2020
You should reflect on what that says about what you've become. https://t.co/WBnvcJtTu0
— Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️🌈 (@brad_polumbo) October 5, 2020
This is the type of tweet that will hurt your career, that you’ll later regret, and that is a good indicator you’ve allowed politics to damage your soul and turn you into someone you don’t want to be. https://t.co/SGItZGttrG
— Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) October 5, 2020
Instead of being like this, expert writer Wajahat Ali should try taking a page from this woman’s book instead:
The human being in me is praying that everyone, including those I don’t like, recover and heal from Covid-19.
— Eightisenough (@bayareagirl2012) October 5, 2020