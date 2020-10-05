Last week, Melania Trump shared a message to mark National Substance Abuse Prevention Month:
This October I am honoring National Substance Use Prevention Month by joining @ONDCP to highlight the dedicated efforts of our Nation's youth to encourage healthy drug-free lives. Share how you are helping your community using #BeDrugFree – we look forward to hearing from you! pic.twitter.com/DiMTCsk9Si
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 1, 2020
CNN analyst Asha Rangappa was among those who watched it, but she had trouble focusing on the substance of the First Lady’s remarks because of the way Mrs. Trump was standing:
I can't focus on what she's saying because I'm distracted by the camera angle. Why is she standing sideways and not facing the camera??? https://t.co/Y7HeTDikGu
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 1, 2020
Yeah, standing sideways like that is so obnoxious. Like seriously, who does that?
I actually think there could be something interesting here in people who came to public political life through posing/modeling/showbiz vs other routes….
— Jeremy Dauber (@JeremyDauber) October 1, 2020
But she's done other videos announcements before where she is facing the camera. This is just really bizarre. It's like she's filming a Maybelline ad but talking about addiction.
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 1, 2020
Maybe Asha’s born with it … or maybe she’s just full of it:
this camera angle? https://t.co/5fi89GKobP pic.twitter.com/BmReX1rzWk
— 9mm terminus (@postidentity) October 1, 2020
Huh? pic.twitter.com/p61gbK0nXX
— Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) October 2, 2020
wait what pic.twitter.com/a8oKFtYPdu
— Lisa 🙏🌧🌍 (@godblesstoto) October 2, 2020
Oops.
— Bobby.hodl (@iBobbyShell) October 2, 2020
— Marcus Foo (@FooeyFromPerth) October 2, 2020
— David Van Loon (@david_vanloon) October 2, 2020
It really is. Because while Melania was speaking on video and Asha was just posing for a photo, Asha’s supposed to be a CNN analyst. A serious one. Who used to be a special agent in the FBI.
Who does Asha Rangappa think she is? A model?
She’s the reigning queen of self-owns
— The H2 (@TheH2) October 2, 2020