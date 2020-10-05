Brian Stelter doesn’t want to be *that* guy, but he thinks Kayleigh McEnany’s COVID diagnosis is ‘outrageous,’ ‘more evidence of a coverup’ [video]

Posted at 1:47 pm on October 05, 2020 by Sarah D

Brian Stelter has some thoughts on Kayleigh McEnany’s recent COVID19 diagnosis:

Gotta love how he claims Kayleigh McEnany is insulting frontline workers by referring to herself as an essential worker when Brian considers himself to be as essential — if not moreso — than actual frontline workers.

