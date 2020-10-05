Brian Stelter doesn’t want to be *that* guy, but he thinks Kayleigh McEnany’s COVID diagnosis is ‘outrageous,’ ‘more evidence of a coverup’ [video]
Brian Stelter has some thoughts on Kayleigh McEnany’s recent COVID19 diagnosis:
CNN’s @brianstelter on @PressSec testing positive: “I don’t want to kick someone when they’re down or sick, but … " pic.twitter.com/NPZ8exPm4u
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 5, 2020
"It is more evidence of a cover up, more evidence of denialism at the White House until you start coughing and can’t deny it any more. I think the idea she’s an essential worker is an insult to truck drivers, delivery workers, grocery clerks that are essential workers."
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 5, 2020
Gotta love how he claims Kayleigh McEnany is insulting frontline workers by referring to herself as an essential worker when Brian considers himself to be as essential — if not moreso — than actual frontline workers.