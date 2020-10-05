AOC doesn’t ask for much! Just trillions of your tax dollars to fund her pipe dreams.

Pipe dreams like health care for everyone that’s as awesome as hers:

That’s all she wants, you guys. She just wants everyone in this country to be as willfully ignorant as she is.

She lies like she breathes. It just comes so naturally to her.

How about AOC’s salary?

Can we get in on that, too? We want to know what it’s like to get paid six figures to be completely useless.

