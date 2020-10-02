Nancy Pelosi has some thoughts about Donald Trump’s COVID19 diagnosis. For her, this is an opportunity for the rest of the country to learn some valuable lessons:

Watch:

Credit where it’s due: Nancy Pelosi’s got quite a set on her.

Trending

Seriously. Aside from knowing full well that people have contracted COVID19 despite being careful and taking multiple precautionary measures, she actually has the nerve to think we don’t all remember what she herself has done.

Sounds about right.

We’d expect nothing else from Nancy Pelosi.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVIDCOVID19masksNancy Pelosi