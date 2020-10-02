Nancy Pelosi has some thoughts about Donald Trump’s COVID19 diagnosis. For her, this is an opportunity for the rest of the country to learn some valuable lessons:

Nancy Pelosi, on Trump's positive COVID test: "Hopefully this will be a message to the rest of the country…you have to wear your mask." — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 2, 2020

BREAKING: “Hopefully this enlightenment will have them say wear your mask, do your distancing, wash your hands, testing, tracing, treatment, so that we can crush this vicious virus. Not only in our own country, but throughout the world.” Speaker Pelosi — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 2, 2020

Watch:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “Maybe the blessing of all of this, as sad as it is … that the rest of the country has to know that even with the precautions taken surrounding the President, that people are susceptible so that they should ignore the, shall we say, mocking of masks.” pic.twitter.com/vb2oioho29 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) October 2, 2020

Credit where it’s due: Nancy Pelosi’s got quite a set on her.

Um. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 2, 2020

Seriously. Aside from knowing full well that people have contracted COVID19 despite being careful and taking multiple precautionary measures, she actually has the nerve to think we don’t all remember what she herself has done.

Unless you're getting your hair done. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 2, 2020

Has she forgotten salongate already? — Trisha Williams (@TrishaLWill) October 2, 2020

Nancy "I'm not wearing my mask while I get my hair done" Pelosi responded about @realDonaldTrump's positive test "Hopefully this will be a message to the rest of the country…you have to wear your mask." stfu — Alice (@themodalice) October 2, 2020

Nancy Pelosi, who didn't wear a mask in a hair salon, is now shaming the President. Class act by the speaker https://t.co/35A655iq4A — Wildest Ride (@Wildest_Ride) October 2, 2020

Right. Like when she got her hair done. — Doug E. Fresh (@RohrkDM) October 2, 2020

According to Pelosi, you don’t have to wear a mask if you have an important hair appointment https://t.co/J1byTxl2y2 — Billy Grant (@RealBillyGrant) October 2, 2020

This Nancy Pelosi? The one who didn’t wear a mask while getting her hair done? pic.twitter.com/y5rhMK6IvM — vinne (@vinne88755581) October 2, 2020

From the woman who got her hair styled without a mask in a salon that was supposed to be closed due to the lockdown policies she supports: https://t.co/ygdd66x63Y — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 2, 2020

Sounds about right.

This is outrageously tone deaf. https://t.co/xsrMV8xAKj — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) October 2, 2020

We’d expect nothing else from Nancy Pelosi.