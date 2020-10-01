America’s facing a presidential crisis, and we’ve got to do something before it gets any worse.

NBC News natsec contributor Frank Figliuzzi’s come up with a possible solution.

Before you roll your eyes, hear him out:

MSNBC’s @FrankFigliuzzi1 proposes creating a "bipartisan commission" to vet presidential candidates to prevent another Trump: "We got this wrong, and this can’t happen again." pic.twitter.com/itZp3ZebJz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 1, 2020

OK, you can roll your eyes now.

This is the dumbest thing that has been said today and I've seen a Katy Perry tweet. https://t.co/OdyIHWKqYL — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 1, 2020

Was it this one?

Be careful not to make all your choices based on data. Sometimes data lacks… humanity/feeling/truth. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) October 1, 2020

Well, in any event, Figliuzzi’s proposal is indeed dumb. Incredibly dumb. Especially when you consider his background:

This is a former assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI. Scary. https://t.co/kLC2Eb2y1b — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 1, 2020

One could certainly argue that Figliuzzi is counter-intelligent.

What could possibly go wrong? — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) October 1, 2020

Uh huh. Let me guess who'd be on this "bipartisan" commission. On the left: Democrats. On the right: "Republicans" who told everyone to vote for Democrats. https://t.co/SsIEhuuzzM — RBe (@RBPundit) October 1, 2020

Reminds me of Iran’s Guardian Council which has 12 members. The Guardian Council approves candidates for president and majlis (Congress). Great idea, let’s become like Iran…that’s going to turn out well I’m sure. https://t.co/QFcrcACTia — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 1, 2020

In Iran they have the Guardian Council, which vets politicians to make sure their views are aligned w the Islamic Revolution. The deep state council that this fmr top FBI official proposes here would serve same purpose. It would "protect" permanent state.https://t.co/9jzzBbMPaj — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) October 1, 2020

“We keep losing. The rules are unfair and need to be changed.” “Why are the rules unfair?” “Because we keep losing.” — Patrick Reikofski 🇺🇸 (@seepat) October 1, 2020

Thank you for your input, Frank, but if it’s all the same to you …