America’s facing a presidential crisis, and we’ve got to do something before it gets any worse.

NBC News natsec contributor Frank Figliuzzi’s come up with a possible solution.

Before you roll your eyes, hear him out:

 

OK, you can roll your eyes now.

Was it this one?

Trending

Well, in any event, Figliuzzi’s proposal is indeed dumb. Incredibly dumb. Especially when you consider his background:

One could certainly argue that Figliuzzi is counter-intelligent.

Thank you for your input, Frank, but if it’s all the same to you …

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bipartisanbipartisan commissioncounterintelligenceFBIFrank FigliuzziMSNBCnational securitypresidential candidatesRussiatax returns