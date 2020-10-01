The media really, really don’t want you to forget about People of Praise, because if you do, you might forget that SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett is basically in a creepy Catholic cult reminiscent of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

That’s why NBC News is running this hot Associated Press scoop:

A religious organization tied to Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, sought to erase all mentions and photos of her from its website before she meets with lawmakers and faces questions at her Senate confirmation hearings. https://t.co/fBiecmMeFU — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 1, 2020

More:

Barrett, a federal appeals judge, has declined to publicly discuss her decades-long affiliation with People of Praise, a charismatic Christian group that opposes abortion and holds that men are divinely ordained as the “head” of the family and faith. Former members have said the group’s leaders teach that wives must submit to the will of their husbands. A spokesman for the organization has declined to say whether the judge and her husband, Jesse M. Barrett, are members. But an analysis by The Associated Press shows that People of Praise erased numerous records from its website during the summer of 2017 that referred to Barrett and included photos of her and her family. At the time, Barrett was on Trump’s short list for the high court seat that eventually went to Justice Brett Kavanaugh. … “Recent changes to our website were made in consultation with members and nonmembers from around the country who raised concerns about their and their families’ privacy due to heightened media attention,” [Sean Connolly, People of Praise’s spokesman] said.

Interesting. Sounds like someone is scared. What are they hiding? https://t.co/n7ifky0HxW — Lily Evans Potter (fan) (@LilyPotter130) October 1, 2020

sounds like they think they have something to hide. https://t.co/EN94o4aIe6 — Birdie (@birdieswan) October 1, 2020

Now why would Amy Coney Barrett ask to have all this CULT'S content of her deleted?! Sounds like she knows it will expose her as the whacko she is. https://t.co/dY0MIrOMcT — Field Keeling (@FieldKeeling) October 1, 2020

Privacy concerns clearly can’t have anything to do with People of Praise’s decision. Clearly People of Praise is trying to scrub any connections with Amy Coney Barrett because they have something to hide and not because media firefighters like those at NBC News and the AP have been misrepresenting them in order to drag Amy Coney Barrett and her family through the mud.

Catholics Are Bad (Except Biden and Pelosi) https://t.co/AMDydXO6J8 — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 1, 2020

nO oNe i$ aTtAcKInG hEr r3LiGiOn https://t.co/FyQTjfzicc — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) October 1, 2020

Given the religious bigotry that emanates from too much of the left, I don’t blame them. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/3FzCHSwyGt — Carol Platt Liebau (@CPLiebau) October 1, 2020

This

Ain't

Gonna

Work https://t.co/UYEDoMtsd1 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 1, 2020

Not if Mitch McConnell has anything to say about it.

Meanwhile, a little perspective for the MSM, since they don’t seem to have much: