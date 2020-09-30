FBI Director Christopher Wray has been skating on pretty thin ice with some Republican lawmakers for a while.

A couple of weeks ago, GOP Rep. Doug Collins tweeted that “It’s time for Chris Wray to resign”:

It's time for Chris Wray to resign. https://t.co/Ymdo80EQu7 — Doug Collins (Text DOUG to 87123) (@CollinsforGA) September 17, 2020

And today, Collins is making his request official:

Christopher Wray has proven unwilling or unable to bring accountability to the FBI.



I'm urging him to do the right thing for this country and RESIGN. pic.twitter.com/YcF3uURLtv — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) September 30, 2020

Will Wray “do the right thing” and leave, or will he stick around and try to ride out the storm?

***

