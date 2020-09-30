FBI Director Christopher Wray has been skating on pretty thin ice with some Republican lawmakers for a while.

A couple of weeks ago, GOP Rep. Doug Collins tweeted that “It’s time for Chris Wray to resign”:

And today, Collins is making his request official:

Will Wray “do the right thing” and leave, or will he stick around and try to ride out the storm?

