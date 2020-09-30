And they say Donald Trump is careless and thoughtless. Has anyone been paying attention to Joe Biden lately?

Did Joe Biden really call Kyle Rittenhouse a white supremacist? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 30, 2020

All signs point to yes.

Yes, he did — 🇨🇦Jay🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jaytheredneck1) September 30, 2020

See for yourselves (check the 0:12 mark):

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

There’s Kyle Rittenhouse, front and center in a tweet about white supremacists.

So Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist because he shot three white guys who were chasing and attacking him. Good call, Joe. https://t.co/KESw0wuTAu — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 30, 2020

The ADL said there was no evidence that Kyle Rittenhouse was connected to any extremist movements pic.twitter.com/pih1rBPRm4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 30, 2020

This is totally, 100% unacceptable, @JoeBiden . To attack a minor (who has not been convicted of anything) like this… As President, this is outrageus. You should be ashamed. https://t.co/sRcjayIMuj — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 30, 2020

He should be ashamed — and sued.

This seems like it could be legally actionable. pic.twitter.com/mQXpPR9mjN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2020

Rittenhouse’s lawyer sure seems to think so: