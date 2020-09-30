And they say Donald Trump is careless and thoughtless. Has anyone been paying attention to Joe Biden lately?

All signs point to yes.

Trending

See for yourselves (check the 0:12 mark):

There’s Kyle Rittenhouse, front and center in a tweet about white supremacists.

He should be ashamed — and sued.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer sure seems to think so:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenKenoshaKyle Rittenhousewhite supremacistwhite supremacists