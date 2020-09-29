According to Fox News producer Pat Ward, there’s some interesting stuff going on behind the scenes of tonight’s debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden:

Trending

So far.

But wait! There’s reportedly still more:

Oh man.

If these reports are true, well, this is not a great look for the Biden campaign. As usual.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: breaksdebatedebate negotiationsDonald Trumpearpiecesfox newsJoe BidenPat Ward